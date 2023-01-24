Campus news
Nichols College
DUDLEY — Aaron Canuel of Attleboro, Ryan Rispoli of Mansfield and Audrey Shapiro of North Attleboro made the President’s or Dean’s List for the fall semester.
Marquette University
MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Kolbe Donoghue of Attleboro and Liam Pyne of Wrentham have been named to the fall Dean’s List at Marquette University.
Nichols College
DUDLEY — Aaron Canuel of Attleboro and Ryan Rispoli of Mansfield made the fall President’s List at Nichols College. Audrey Shapiro of North Attleboro made the Dean’s List.
SNHU
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The following local students at Southern New Hampshire University made the fall President’s List.
Foxboro: James Headd, Timothy Heaney, Amy Lebow, Kayla Nunes, Peyton Feldman
Mansfield: Jonathan Del Vecchio, Danielle Titus, Ellie Leard, Trevor Johnstun, Dominique Clark, Elizabeth Howorth
Attleboro: Jasmine Johnson, Jailene Colon, Brittany Miller, Dylan Martinelli, Meghan Gordon
North Attleboro: Sarah Franklin
Plainville: Adriana Esquilin Nieves, Megan Corey
Norton: Dylan Donahue
Rehoboth: Michael Scanlon, Victoria Day
Seekonk: Felicia Addessi, Andrew Platt
These students made the Dean’s List: Bobbette Lewis of Mansfield, Samuel Sesay of Norfolk, Thomas Clifton of Attleboro, Fahd Kingoo of Attleboro Falls, Alison Marcos of Norton, Kayla Burda of Rehoboth, Braden Burnett of Rehoboth.
Nazareth College
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Natalie Rivet of Attleboro has been named to the fall Dean’s List at Nazareth College.
Belmont University
NASHVILLE — Julia MacLellan of Foxboro, Kevin West of Mansfield and Casey Lydon of Plainville made the fall Dean’s List at Belmont University.
Missouri State
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Espen Reager of Foxboro made the fall Dean’s List at Missouri State University.
Castleton University
CASTLETON, Vt. — Albert Tatton of Rehoboth was recently named to the Castleton University Dean’s List for the fall semester.
University of Iowa
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Teresa Poidomani of North Attleboro was named to the Dean’s List at t the University of Iowa.
Plymouth State University
PLYMOUTH, N.H. — The following local students have been named to the Plymouth State University President’s List for the fall semester.
Wrentham: Morgan Cunningham,
Foxboro: Jacqueline Dizney, Chiara Pacini
Norfolk: Mia Morganelli,
Seekonk: David Holden, Camryn Loomis, Jack Tortolani
Rehoboth: Ava Pequeneza, Lauren Chapman
Mansfield: Megan Rouvalis, Robert Graf
North Attleboro: Courtney Tong, Michael Blanchard
Attleboro: Ryan Collins,
Norton: Abby Smigielski
Madison Soble of Foxboro, Quincey Munson of Rehoboth, Rebekah Boudreau of Attleboro, Shannon Egan of Foxboro, Aiden Searle of Rehoboth and Christopher Freitas of North Attleboro made the Dean’s List.
Hofstra University
HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. — Lydia Santos of North Attleboro made the fall Provost’s List at Hofstra University. Timothy Crowley of Wrentham, Caroline Kanevski of Mansfield, AnnCatherine Powers of Norton, and Nicole Woolf of Attleboro made the Dean’s List.