University of Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. -- The University of Tampa virtually hosted its 151th commencement on Saturday, Dec. 5.
Avery Costa of Attleboro graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in English and Melissa Lynch of Foxboro, graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Education-Secondary English.
Assumption University
WORCESTER -- Assumption University has announced that Joseph Vanacore of North Attleboro is a recipient of a Daniel Patrick Moynihan Scholarship, aimed at empowering the next generation of scholars and leaders while emphasizing the importance of the integration of political and intellectual life.
Vanacore, a member of the Class of 2024, is one of seven Moynihan scholars. In addition to the financial award, worth up to $3,000 per year, students are provided the opportunity to participate in the Daniel Patrick Moynihan Seminar in Washington, DC, a five-day summer program dedicated to studying the intersection of ideas and action in political life. The scholars are also invited to participate in a number of activities hosted by the Moynihan Center at the University throughout the academic year, including reading groups and the Model Senate project.
Clarkson University
POTSDAM, N.Y. -- Cullin J Anastasia of Mansfield, Sebastian Hunter Myers of Rehoboth, Brandan Kenneth Nally of North Attleboro, and Drew Richard Price of Mansfield have been named to the Dean's List for the fall 2020 semester at Clarkson University.
Belmont University
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Katherine Kerr of Seekonk qualified for the fall 2020 Dean's List at Belmont University.
Nazareth College
ROCHESTER, N.Y. -- Natalie Rivet of Attleboro has been named to the Dean's List for the fall 2020 semester at Nazareth College.
University of Vermont
BURLINGTON, Vt. -- The following local students have been named to the University of Vermont Dean's List:
Norton: Emma Daly, Annabel Diestel, Hannah Kubinski, Sarah Kubinski, Zachary Lerner
Mansfield: Elizabeth Elsner, Patrick Fowkes, Marissa Staffier
Rehoboth: Nicole Evans
Attleboro: Amanda Lindley
Foxboro: Allie Shiers
Wrentham: Charlotte Young
Plymouth State University
PLYMOUTH, N.H. -- Taryn Hines, Jessica Neufell and Colin Smith of Norton; Julia Hicks and Catherine Dizney of Foxboro; David Holden of Seekonk; Michael Blanchard of North Attleboro; Lauren Chapman of Rehoboth; and Leah Newman of Attleboro made the Plymouth State University President's List for the Fall 2020 semester. Amy Tessitore of Norton made the Dean's List.
Bentley University
WALTHAM -- Peter Smith from Foxboro made the Dean's List for the fall semester at Bentley University.
