Campus news
University of New Hampshire
DURHAM, N.H. — Holly O’Toole of Foxboro, John Crawford of Mansfield, Charles Biedermann of Mansfield, Joseph Bagarella of North Attleboro, and Edward Garron of Plainvillegraduated from the University of New Hampshire in December.
Massasoit Community College
BROCKTON — The following local students made the fall Dean’s List at Massasoit Community College.
Attleboro: Jeffrey Daniels, Shabry Woodberry
Foxboro: Shawntel Barlow, Joseph Costa, Emily Denekamp, Ravmyr Fede, Christopher Knight, Caitlin Mulcahy, Erin O’Neill, Maria Politsopoulos, Paige Prescott, Thais Skopinski, Molly Smith
Mansfield: Faith Alves, Jacqueline Anderson, Michael Buccini, Chaim Dvorski, Salim El-Kurdi, Rachel Johnson, Fatimah Laher, Cullen MacIntyre, Andrew Nalbandian, Katie Neary, Naofel Rahman, Mohammad Sengaba
North Attleboro: Alivia Byrne, Daniel Cummings, Shane Devlin, Kaitlin McCormack, Emma Simonds, Gloria Vuilliomenet
Norton: Russell Boudreau, Evelynn Silva
Seekonk: George Geha
Wrentham: Carolyn Collins
The College of Saint Rose
ALBANY, N.Y. — Skyler Poirier, of North Attleboro has been named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester at The College of Saint Rose.
