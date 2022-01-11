Campus news

University of New Hampshire

DURHAM, N.H. — Holly O’Toole of Foxboro, John Crawford of Mansfield, Charles Biedermann of Mansfield, Joseph Bagarella of North Attleboro, and Edward Garron of Plainvillegraduated from the University of New Hampshire in December.

Massasoit Community College

BROCKTON — The following local students made the fall Dean’s List at Massasoit Community College.

Attleboro: Jeffrey Daniels, Shabry Woodberry

Foxboro: Shawntel Barlow, Joseph Costa, Emily Denekamp, Ravmyr Fede, Christopher Knight, Caitlin Mulcahy, Erin O’Neill, Maria Politsopoulos, Paige Prescott, Thais Skopinski, Molly Smith

Mansfield: Faith Alves, Jacqueline Anderson, Michael Buccini, Chaim Dvorski, Salim El-Kurdi, Rachel Johnson, Fatimah Laher, Cullen MacIntyre, Andrew Nalbandian, Katie Neary, Naofel Rahman, Mohammad Sengaba

North Attleboro: Alivia Byrne, Daniel Cummings, Shane Devlin, Kaitlin McCormack, Emma Simonds, Gloria Vuilliomenet

Norton: Russell Boudreau, Evelynn Silva

Seekonk: George Geha

Wrentham: Carolyn Collins

The College of Saint Rose

ALBANY, N.Y. — Skyler Poirier, of North Attleboro has been named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester at The College of Saint Rose.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.