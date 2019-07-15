Rehoboth Legion hosts steak fry
REHOBOTH — The Sons & American Legion Post 302 at 84 Bay State Road are hosting a Steak Fry Thursday, July 18 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20.
Email Jake at Speedyjake@aol.com or Facebook https://www.facebook.com/groups/657024961125913/ “American Legion Post 302,” or at the American Legion Post 302.
English speaking help at city library
ATTLEBORO — The English Conversation Circle will meet Friday, July 19 at 1 p.m. Conversation circles give nonnative English speakers an opportunity to practice their conversational English skills with other adult learners in an informal group setting.
The program is free and no registration is required.
For more information, visit the library’s website, attleborolibrary.org, or call 508-222-0157.
Cancer fundraiser planned in Foxboro
FOXBORO — A cancer fundraiser, Making Strides Against Breast Cancer, is being held Saturday, July 20 from 8 a.m. to noon at 29 Eastman Ave. (off Mechanic or Oak streets).
There will be housewares, sporting goods, small furniture, books, clothes, toys, etc.
