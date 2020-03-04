NORFOLK -- The fire department says there were propane tanks in a car that erupted in fire at the commuter rail parking lot last week.
Fire officials posted security video on their Facebook page showing the explosions and the heavy flame of the accidental fire at 2:30 a.m. last Friday.
The fire was quickly extinguished, according to the fire department.
