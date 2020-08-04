Please be kind, wear a mask
Jack Lank, president/CEO of the United Regional Chamber of Commerce, is hoping customers of local businesses honor the state mandate to wear a face mask when entering establishments. “Several of our member businesses tell us about the challenges they face when they ask customers to wear masks. Some customers are yelling, ridiculing, and even threatening employees. So here’s a little secret: Many employees struggle with even asking you to wear a mask. In fact, they don’t like to wear masks. However, they have to wear them and you have to wear a mask when you go into a local business. Please don’t yell at employees about the mask mandate. These aren’t their rules, but it is mandated by the state. If our businesses don’t comply, they risk fines, or even worse, being shut down. We want to see the other side of this pandemic. We want to see our community stay healthy. We want to see all of our businesses survive ... You can help by thanking those around you wearing masks! Thank the employees and customers you see who are also wearing masks. #bekind.”
At long last, the sound of music
After a long hiatus thanks to the coronavirus, the annual summer concerts in Capron Park in Attleboro get underway Thursday. The concerts will be held at the Newell Shelter from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays. There will be one concert on a Sunday — Aug. 9, from 2 to 4 p.m. All concerts are free and open to the public. Attendees should bring lawn chairs. The city’s park department is holding five concerts this month. Here is the schedule: Aug. 6, Jumpin’ Juba; Aug. 9, The Standards; Aug. 13, Black & White; Aug. 20, Penny Outlaw; and Aug. 27, The Bare Bones Big Band.
Learn how to download ebooks
Attleboro Public Library’s Overdrive ebook and eaudiobook collection is a convenient way to discover and borrow titles anytime from anywhere, especially with the app, Libby. If you’d like to take advantage of these digital offerings but don’t know how or where to begin, free Libby virtual training sessions for beginners and experienced users are being offered Friday, Aug. 7. There will be a drawing for one of four $50 credits at shop.overdrive.com. Visit attleborolibrary.org for more information.
North police officer retires
In another retirement for area police, North Attleboro Sgt. Bart Folan has retired after 31 years on the force. Folan has participated in scores of arrests during the course of his career.
