ATTLEBORO -- Chaminade Music Club will hold its first concert since February 2020 at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, at Murray Unitarian Universalist Church, 505 North Main St. Safety protocols will be observed and masks will be required.
Pianist Nathan Johnson will play Bach-Busoni, music by contemporary Estonian composer Arvo Pärt, and Beethovan's "Appassionata."
Johnson and soprano Sara Michale Smith will present the rarely performed Hermit Songs by Samuel Barber, a cycle of 10 songs based on a collection of anonymous poems written by Irish monks and scholars from the 8th to the 13th centuries.
For more information, see www.chaminademusicclub.org or call 508-286-3592.
