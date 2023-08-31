The Chaminade Club of Attleboro (chaminademusicclub.org), The Schubert Club (schubertclub.online) and LiveARTS of Franklin (liveartsma.org) are joining forces for the 2023-24 season.
Concerts with an asterisk (*) require tickets, which may be bought at the LiveARTS website or at the door on the day of the concert. All other performances are free with donation.
Here is the lineup:
Sept. 10, 3 p.m., Music Mansion, 88 Meeting St., Providence. Victor Rosenbaum, piano. Music by Schubert: Moment Musicaux, Sonata in A major, D. 959. Benefit concert in support of the Chaminade Clubs of Attleboro and Providence, Schubert Club, and LiveARTS scholarship auditions. Donations accepted.
Sept. 24, 3 p.m., Murray Unitarian Universalist Church, 505 North Main St., Attleboro. Community Concert: Sara Smith, soprano, Robbie Allen, baritone, Gary Thies, baritone, Margaret Clark, piano, Thomas Conrad, flute, Ann Sears, piano.
*Oct. 15, 3 p.m., First Universalist Society, 262 Chestnut St., Franklin. Leslie Amper, piano. Music by Schumann: Robert and Clara Schumann: Power Couple of the 19th Century, and Lotte Reiniger’s short silent film “Stolen Heart,” accompanied live.
*Nov. 19, 3 p.m., Murray Unitarian Universalist Church. William Hite, tenor, Ann Sears, piano. Music by Schubert: the great song cycle Winterreise.
Jan. 28, 3 p.m., Murray Unitarian Universalist Church. Nicholas Kitchen, violin, Ann Sears, piano. Music by Mozart, Beethoven, Clarence Cameron White, and Amy Beach.
Feb. 25, 3 p.m., Murray Unitarian Universalist Church. Community Concert: David Burnham, Janice Waterman, Dennis Ferguson, organ. Guest artist Timothy Garrett, cello.
*March 24, 3 p.m., First Universalist Society of Franklin. Victor Romanul, violin, Lisa Romanul, piano. Music by Mozart, Paganini, Kreisler, and Sousa.
April 28, 3 p.m., Murray Unitarian Universalist Church. Community Concert: Linda Barbieri, soprano, Manabu Takasawa, piano, Nathan Johnson, piano, Natan Chalem, tenor, Ann Sears, piano.
*May 19, 3 p.m., First Universalist Society in Franklin. Young Artists Showcase: Featuring a group recital of young talent.