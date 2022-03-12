ATTLEBORO — The Chaminade Music Club will present its 2022 scholarship auditions and awards concert for high school music students at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 27, at Murray Unitarian Universalist Church, 505 North Main St. (Route 152).
The competition is open to high school instrumentalists and vocalists. The awards are given to the winners for their further study of classical music.
Benefits for participants include the experience of a solo performance in front of a live audience, as well as constructive critiques from a panel of professional musicians. The awards are presented to both vocalists and instrumentalists. Prizes totaling $1,000 are awarded each year. Download the 2022 application (PDF) at www.chaminademusicclub.org/scholarships. Submission deadline is March 15, 2022.
Auditions are open to vocalists or instrumentalists who are students in the 9th through 12th grades and have studied voice or their instrument for two or more years. Students must be currently studying with a private teacher. Application forms shall include a recommendation from the private teacher. Students must meet the residency in one of the following communities: Attleboro, North Attleboro, Plainville, Wrentham, Foxboro, Mansfield, Norton, Taunton, Dighton, Rehoboth, Seekonk, Franklin, Sharon, Canton, Walpole, Easton, Cumberland, or Pawtucket. An applicant may be a son, daughter or student of a Chaminade Music Club member in good standing.
The concert is free and open to the public; donations are appreciated. For more information, call 617-444-9926 or see www.chaminademusicclub.org.