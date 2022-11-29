FOXBORO — The sounds of the season will be returning to the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center this Sunday evening following a three-year hiatus largely prompted by COVID-19 related safety concerns.
Foxboro’s Ecumenical Christmas Choirs Concert, featuring singers and musicians from local churches and other ensembles, is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4.
Among this year’s performers will be the newly formed YMCA Glee Club, a fully integrated singing group open to everyone, under the direction of Bernie and Laura Franc.
In addition, there will be special performances by Foxboro’s Serenading Seniors chorus and the youth choir from St. Mary’s Church, as well as choirs from the Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, Grace Chapel, Bethany Congregational Church and the Foxboro Universalist Church.
An a capella quartet from the mixed-voice group Custom Blend also will perform.
As in the past, the traditional holiday show is a musical celebration of Foxboro’s faith communities and the diversity that binds them together.
Because the COVID-19 pandemic had such a severe impact on musical performance events, Sunday’s concert should be that much sweeter for those performing on stage, as well as for the audience.
Given the level of interest in this year’s special concert, and the likelihood of a sold-out event, organizers strongly suggest reserving seats in advance. Tickets can be obtained online at www.orpheum.org.
Although there is no charge to attend, a free-will offering of $5 or more is suggested. Donations will help support the Rodman Center’s community access fund, which allows the theater to subsidize rental costs for performing arts groups and offer reduced ticket prices to those in need.
In the spirit of the season, contributions to the Foxboro Food Pantry will be accepted as well.
Immediately after the concert, Bethany Congregational Church will host a light reception with coffee, tea, and sweets in the church’s downstairs Fellowship Hall located on Rockhill Street, directly across the side alley from the theater.