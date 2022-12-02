Churches forming youth climate group
Several faith communities, including Grace Episcopal Church in North Attleboro and St. John's Episcopal Church in Franklin, are forming an interfaith/intertown group of youth to learn, teach, lead and act to save the planet, and the first meeting is Sunday.
The session is scheduled for 7 p.m. at St. John's Episcopal Church, 237 Pleasant St. Pizza will be provided.
You don't need to be a member of any faith, just a teen passionate about fighting climate change.
For more information, contact the Rev. Kathy McAdams at 857-237-9428 or priest@gracechurchna.org.
Wrentham church yard sale Saturday
WRENTHAM -- The Original Congregational Church is holding a yard sale from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, a followup to the “Gingerbread Fair” that took place at the church last month. The yard sale will take place in the vestry at the church, 1 East St. Contact the church for more information at 501-384-3110, or visit occhurch.net.
Seekonk church bazaar Saturday
SEEKONK -- A Christmas Bazaar and Gift Festival is taking place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Seekonk Congregational Church, 600 Fall River Ave.
Breakfast will be served from 9 to 10:30 a.m. and lunch 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Children can make ornaments for family and friends for a fee of $3 per child or $5 for two children. Santa will be there for photos from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. For sale will be wreaths and centerpieces, baked goods, crafts, jewelry, and plants.