The Plainville-Wrentham Collaborative of St. Martha’s and St. Mary’s parishes recently hosted “The Big Event” to celebrate the return of parishioners to Mass.
Games and activities, entertainment by local musicians, and catered boxed lunches greeted more than 240 people.
“A beautiful sunny day welcomed people of all ages to a day of laughter, fun, and camaraderie,” said Margaret Hoagland, director of Faith Formation for Children at St. Martha and St. Mary parishes.
The Welcome Back Initiative will continue throughout the year, having begun with a series of open-air concerts in Telford Park in Plainville, welcome back bags delivered to parishioner homes, a new senior connection group, Catholic in Action activities for youth, and the return of the annual St. Martha Fair.
