ATTLEBORO -- City hall is recommending city employees stay at home if they are sick and not to return to work until a fever and out symptoms are gone for at least 24 hours.
The recommendation was contained in a statement Mayor Paul Heroux released Monday afternoon on the advice of the health department.
The city is also recommending people take steps suggested by health organizations that include frequent washing of hands and using sanitary wipes to clean often-touch objects such as door knobs and counter tops.
