ATTLEBORO — Information on how to reduce exposure to cancer causing toxins is on display at Attleboro Public Library until the end of the month.
The Massachusetts Breast Cancer Coalition provided the display, called “Let’s Talk Prevention: Reducing Toxic Exposures.”
“The goal of this program is to reduce toxic exposures which have implications for reducing the burden and cost of all environmentally-linked diseases, including breast cancer,” a news release from the organization said.
Materials for health professionals and individuals are available.
A booklet for health professionals summarizes scientific evidence linking exposure and effect for many common chemicals, and suggests how to begin environmental health conversations with patients.
A patient brochure describes basic steps for individuals and families to reduce problematic exposures and choose safer alternatives to toxic products.
The brochure is available in multiple languages including Spanish, Portuguese, Mandarin, Japanese, and Korean.
Tour materials also include a tip sheet highlighting chemicals of concern and a newly created fact sheet on the risks of polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAs), a class of highly fluorinated chemicals found in a wide range of consumer products and drinking water supplies.
