ATTLEBORO -- The ongoing pandemic caused the cancelation of the recreation department’s annual Halloween parties, but all is not lost.
The department will give out trick-or-treat goodie bags on Halloween night at two locations beginning at 5:30 p.m. and lasting until all the bags are gone.
All city youths are invited to take part.
In South Attleboro, with assistance from the South Attleboro Lions and South Attleboro Village Lions, the bags will be given out at Coelho Middle School, 99 Brown St.
Volunteers will be in the rear of the school, in front of the cafeteria and near the sidewalk.
On the east side of Attleboro, staff will be set up in the parking lot next to Bartek Recreation Center at 81 Pine St.
These are not drive through events — walk-ups only.
Contact Tim Killion, Program Coordinator, with questions at 774-203-1889 or email him at recreationcoord@cityofattleboro.us
