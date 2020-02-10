Selectmen recently gave their blessing to the town’s annual Clean-Up Foxboro Day, scheduled for 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 9.
First held in 2013, the perennial event attracts a small army of volunteers who fan out across town, picking up roadside litter and trash that has accumulated over the winter months.
Coordinators Tina Belanger and A.J. Dooley said the event is typically held in late April but was pushed back this year to avoid conflicting with school vacation.
Organizers provide volunteers with T-shirts, gloves and plastic trash bags, as well as serving up a barbecue lunch following the event at the foot of Bird Street, just over the railroad tracks.
Dooley said last year’s cleanup collected approximately three tons of rubbish -- a number that has declined over the years as Foxboro has done a better job policing roadsides.
“It’s working,” he said. “You don’t have all the stuff that has sat there for years anymore, but we’re not there yet.”
Belanger encouraged townspeople to join the annual cleanup even if unable to work for the entire morning.
“A half-hour from more volunteers will make things go much faster and the town will end up being cleaner,” Dooley added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.