MANSFIELD — Members of the Clemmey family have donated $4,000 to help fund the annual Karl D. Clemmey Scholarship at the high school.
The donation was in addition to $6,000 in previous donations, bringing the scholarship fund total to $10,000.
A total of 10 scholarships, each for $1,000, will be awarded to graduating Mansfield High School seniors this spring, Superintendent Teresa Murphy said.
The Clemmey family has provided scholarships to local students since 2004.
Those present for the check presentation included Karl Clemmey, a 1958 graduate of the school, and Elizabeth Clemmey, a member of the Class of 1977.
Karl Clemmey is the founder of the Mansfield-based commercial real estate agency, Clemco LLC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.