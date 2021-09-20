North church fair set for Saturday
NORTH ATTLEBORO — The First Congregational Church UCC of North Attleboro (Oldtown Church), 675 Old Post Road, holding an outdoor craft fair and bake sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25. Rain date is Oct. 2.
There will be fall decorations, Christmas items, kitchen essentials and accessories. All proceeds go to the church’s general fund for its missions and maintenance.
Attleboro church offering lobster
ATTLEBORO — Centenary United Methodist Church is offering a lobster lunch Friday.
Cost is $11.95. Order by noon Wednesday at 508-222-1759 and leave a message, or email cumc15.events@gmail.com. The church is at the corner of North Main and Sanford streets,
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.