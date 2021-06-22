North farmers market to open
NORTH ATTLEBORO — The town’s farmers market kicks off Wednesday, with plans to continue it for 20 weeks until Oct. 20.
The markets will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays at Veterans Memorial Park in front of town hall.
An item in The Sun Chronicle Tuesday erroneously had the market closing an hour later.
For more information, visit the Facebook page North Attleborough Farmers Market (@FarmersMarketNA) or email farmersmarketnorthattleboro@gmail.com.
Fundraiser for Plainville girl postponed
NORTH ATTLEBORO — A fundraiser that had been scheduled for Tuesday for Malia Jusczyk, a 13-year-old Plainville girl facing a second battle with cancer, was postponed to Wednesday because of rain.
A lemonade/bake sale and raffle fundraiser is being held from 3 to 6 p.m. at New World Realty, 178 Park St., North Attleboro, to support a GoFundMe campaign for Malia.
Bingo returns in Seekonk
SEEKONK — Residents have until Thursday to sign up for bingo, after which registration will be opened up for nonresidents.
Bingo will begin at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 1, at the senior center/Council on Aging on Arcade Avenue. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. for seating and purchasing tickets. Call the office at 508-336-8772 to register.
North church holding pet clinic
NORTH ATTLEBORO — The First Congregational Church UCC of North Attleboro, 675 Old Post Road, is holding a pet vaccination clinic for dogs and cats of area residents from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Call/ text 508-212-4774 or email eclavette@oldtownucc.org for information, fees and to make an appointment for vaccinations, heartworm tests, or de-worming. Rhode Island residents and walk-ins are welcome.
Pets will be received outside the building. All cats must be in carriers and dogs must be on leashes, with muzzles as necessary. The entrance for the clinic is in back of the church, to the rear of the parking lot.
Bridge work on I-295 in North
NORTH ATTLEBORO — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) will be conducting bridge joint repair work on the bridge on Interstate 295 North and South over Old Post Road from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday.
The work will require temporary lane and shoulder closures. A minimum of two open travel lanes will be maintained at all times in both directions. Drivers who are traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution.
Learn more about Plainville’s ADA plan
PLAINVILLE — The public is invited to attend a meeting Wednesday to learn more about the town’s Americans with Disabilities Act self-evaluation and transition plan.
The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at town hall, 190 South St.
For more information, visit www.plainville.ma.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.