PLAINVILLE -- A committee is soliciting project proposals for using Community Preservation Act funds.
A surcharge on residents' property tax bills allocates money for the fund which is used for open space and recreation as well as affordable housing and historical preservation.
The Community Preservation Committee members will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday at town hall to review applications and possibly recommend projects for funding for the next town meeting.
For information on the application process, and copies of the pre-application forms, visit www.plainville.ma.us.
For more information, contact Chris Yarworth, CPC Coordinator, at 508-576-8494 or cyarworth@plainville.ma.us.