NORTH ATTLEBORO — The North Attleboro Cultural Council’s Summer Concert Series continues this week with the Willie J. Laws band playing at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the downtown Veterans Park gazebo.
This band offers classic R&B, country, and blues/funk that has a Texas feel.
The concert series is sponsored by Plainridge Park Casino, SCU Credit Union, Coastal1 Credit Union and the Massachusetts Cultural Council.
The remaining concert lineup: Aug. 3, Mind Left Body; Aug. 10, Northeast Groove; and Aug. 17, 4EverFab.