ATTLEBORO -- Conservation Agent Nick Wyllie is urging all residents to properly dispose of leaves.
Improper disposal includes the dumping of leaves into wetlands, rivers and stormwater basins.
Wyllie said dumping leaves in those places causes “nutrient pollution” which promotes the growth of algae. That in turn can lower oxygen levels in the water and impair water quality.
“Excess nutrients, such as phosphorus and nitrogen, entering aquatic environments negatively affect native species and water quality,” he said.
To properly dispose of leaves, residents have a few options, he said.
Small amounts of leaves can be shredded with a lawnmower and the resulting mulch can be left on the lawn to act as a natural fertilizer.
Another option is to create a compost pile away from any water resources. Compost provides residents with natural, organic fertilizer that can be used in gardens at little to no cost.
Some residents may be tight for space on their properties and not able to handle large compost piles.
They may bring the leaves to the city’s Compost Center at 29 Pond St. North which is open Monday through Friday from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Fees may apply.
Residents are encouraged to consult with the city’s Health Department at 508-223-2222, ext. 3241 prior to using the compost center, he said.
