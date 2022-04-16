ATTLEBORO -- Like so many other businesses and trades, the construction industry needs more workers.
In an effort to help fill positions, a job fair is scheduled for Saturday, April 23, at the Newell Shelter at Capron Park. The event runs from noon to 3 p.m.
Job openings at all levels will be available with various contractors in demolition, carpentry, siding, drywall, painting, flooring, roofing, fire protection, plumbing, mechanical and electrical.
This event marks the launch of Phase 1 of a hiring campaign in collaboration with Preservation of Affordable Housing, Bald Hill Builders and South Coast Improvement Co.
The sponsors seek to provide an all-inclusive work environment for residents of Attleboro, minorities, women, those of limited income, residents of subsidized housing, subcontractors and suppliers.
Resumes can be emailed to diversity@southcoastimprovement.com.
For more information and in-person application options, call 508-748-6545 or visit aceconstructionjobs.com.