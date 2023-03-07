MANSFIELD -- A contractor hired by the town’s assessor’s office will be visiting commercial properties to verify personal property tax information.
The assessors have contracted Real Estate Research Consultants to perform the work. They started this week and will be conducting the visits over the next two or three weeks.
The police department has a list of employees and vehicles for the company.
All consultants will have a letter from the assessor's office with them when conducting the visits.
Anyone with questions should contact the assessor's office at 508-261-7350.
Police say anyone who suspects suspicious activity should call 911.