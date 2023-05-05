ATTLEBORO -- The Attleboro Area Council for Children is collecting sneakers this weekend and on other dates.
Bring sneakers to 135 County St. from 9 to 11 a.m. this Saturday and Sunday, and Saturday, May 20, Saturday, June 3, Sunday, June 11, and Saturday, June 17.
Donations allow the council to raise funds to help support its programs. The donated sneakers are shipped into secondhand markets so people can access quality, preowned footwear at affordable prices. Heavily used and damaged footwear is recycled to reuse materials or convert to new energy sources.