ATTLEBORO — Three COVID-19 vaccination clinics have been scheduled at City Hall over the next two months.
The Friday clinics will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Feb. 3, March 3 and March 31.
Anyone 6 months and older is eligible to get vaccinated. The shots are free and walk-ins are welcome.
The vaccinations will be administered in the first floor conference room across from the assessor’s office.
Massachusetts residents who get vaccinated at the clinic will receive a $75 gift card while supplies last. ID and health insurance are not required.
First doses, second doses and new boosters will be available.
Questions? Contact Public Health Nurse Allison Brum at 508-223-2222 ext. 3244.