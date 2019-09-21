NORTH ATTLEBORO — There will be an information session Monday about the upcoming Crop Hunger Walk.
The sessoin, at Central Congregational Church, begins at 6:30 p.m.
The church is at 115 Commonwealth Ave, Attleboro Falls. A light supper will be provided.
Adam Smedberg from Church World Service will give an illustrated talk about their humanitarian work around the world, including Vietnam, Indonesia, Kenya, Serbia, Haiti and Ohio (tornado recovery).
A total of 1,670 local agencies fighting hunger (including the local Food ‘n’ Friends program of the Attleboro Area Interfaith Collaborative) are supported by Crop Walks across the country. Smedberg has also recently visited the border with Mexico and will report on CWS support for refugees there.
Congregations and organizations are encouraged to send a representative to learn more about participation in the walk (set for 1 p.m., Sunday Oct. 20 at LaSalette Shrine in Attleboro). Visit the CROP website for more information, as well as a fundraising page for the walk: https://www.crophungerwalk.org/attleboroma.
Contact the Collaborative at 508-222-2933.
