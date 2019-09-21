Volunteers with the Attleboro Interfaith Collaborative make their way along the three-mile route in 2017. This year’s crop walk, which will benefit food pantries including the local Food ‘n’ Friends program, will be held Sunday, Oct. 20, beginning at LaSalette Shrine in Attleboro. On Monday an informational program about the walk will be held at 6:30 p.m. at Central Congregational Church, 115 Commonwealth Ave., Attleboro Falls. A light supper will be provided.