REHOBOTH -- An open house is being held Thursday at Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School for residents of both towns as the fairly new district administration continues to reach out to the communities and create a new school atmosphere.
The first annual open house "showcasing the many diverse offerings" at the high school and being called a "Green & Gold Night" reflecting school colors is scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m., Superintendent Bill Runey said.
"We are encouraging 8th graders and their families to attend along with 7th graders and their families," Runey said, adding staff and other residents are also welcome.
Attendees will be welcomed by the school's marching band at the superintendent’s entrance of the school building beginning at 5:45 p.m. Opening remarks will be held in the auditorium at 6 p.m.
Those who turn out will also receive a schedule and map to the points of interest, including Advanced Placement course informational sessions, performing arts, music, visual arts, robotics, forensics, chemistry, sports, environmental science, seven Career and Technical Education (CTE) shops, world languages, and more.
"Because we have so many wonderful academic programs, CTE offerings, sports, arts, clubs, and activities to see, we recommend spending at least an hour and 15 minutes to an hour and a half," Runey said.
For CTE programs, instructors and students will welcome visitors to their seven shops for live demonstrations and to learn the competitive advantage of the programs in college and career choices.
Prospective students will interact with current students to learn about student life, including opportunities for international travel, school and district leadership, student government, clubs and activities, peer leaders, and athletics.
Cheerleaders, the color guard, and theater members will also perform.
"While we feel the presence of parents and guardians is an important aspect of the partnership as well as the wealth of information that will be shared, it is not mandatory for an adult to accompany the student," Runey said. "However, parents and guardians can benefit from meeting teachers, coaches, parent volunteers, and our amazing students."
The superintendent pointed out the transition to high school is one of the most important decisions parents make for their children.
For more information, visit drregional.org, on Facebook at Facebook.com/DightonRehobothRegionalSchools/, and Instagram @DRschools.