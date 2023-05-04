NORTON -- Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III will be the keynote speaker Saturday night at the annual dinner and meeting of the Attleboro St. Vincent de Paul Society District Council.
The district attorney is a strong supporter of the organization’s re-entry program for former criminal offenders and their families, according to Tom Dwyer, president of the Attleboro council.
Over the years, Quinn has spent his own time supporting the program and has provided financial support through his office, Dwyer said.
The volunteer group of lay Catholics and some of other faiths provide a wide array of services to families and individuals in need in Attleboro, North Attleboro, Rehoboth, Seekonk, Mansfield and Norton.
During the typical year, the organization provides thousands of dollars in financial aid for rent, emergency shelter, utilities, food pantries and clothing centers.
Although independent of the Catholic Church, the organization is closely affiliated with the church.