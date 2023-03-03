Local dancers will tapping into their love of dance this weekend to help “fragile children” for the fifth consecutive year.
Dancers from Mansfield High School and the On the Barre Dance Studio of Norton, as well as other dance studios and teams, are holding a performance at 2 p.m. Sunday at Mansfield High School, 250 East St.
The event will support the Andréa Rizzo Foundation, a charitable organization that provides dance therapy in schools and pediatric hospitals across the country, including Massachusetts General Hospital, for children with cancer and special needs.
On the Barre Dance Studio owner and director Beth Calabrese will oversee more than 200 dancers at the performance, which will showcase a variety of dance styles including jazz, tap, ballet, lyrical, contemporary, modern, and hip-hop throughout the afternoon.
Also scheduled to participate in the local Dance Across America event are Dance Express of Easton, In Sync Center of the Arts of Quincy, Live Love Dance Studio of Carver, and Xplosion Dance Center of Cohasset.
“They have decided to make a difference in fragile children’s lives through the power of dance,” said Gabrielle Shultis of Dance Across America.
The event is open to the public, and tickets can be purchased at www.buy.tututix.com/dreasdream or at the door.
Tickets are $10 with 100% of net proceeds benefiting Dance Across America.
The national fundraiser was created in memory of a dance therapy graduate and survivor of childhood cancer who was killed by a drunk driver at the age of 24.
To make a donation to the local event, contact Beth Calabrese at 508-285-5200 or email onthebarre@gmail.com. For more information, visit www.DreasDream.org.