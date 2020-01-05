Mansfield library programs
MANSFIELD -- The town's public library has several free programs this month. They include:
Thursday Night at the Movies, 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9. Movie "Judy" about Judy Garland. Refreshments.
Monday Funday Initiative -- Coloring Club for Relaxation, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13. Music, coloring books, markers, colored pencils, crayons, refreshments provided. Ages 12 and up.
Teen Crafternoon: Simple Sew Bookmarks, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 16. Teens can learn basic needle and thread sewing techniques while making their own unique bookmark. All supplies and snacks included. Open ages 13 to 18. Register at www.mansfieldlibraryma.com/events/.
Mansfield Public Library Book Club, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16 will discuss "Wunderland" by Jennifer Epstein Cody. New members welcome.
For more information on these or other adult or teen programs, contact Whitney Brown, reference/teen librarian, at 508-261-7380 or email wkbrown@sailsinc.org.
Dance in Rehoboth
REHOBOTH -- A contra dance is scheduled for 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10 at Goff Memorial Hall, 124 Bay State Road.
Music will be provided by Stomp Rocket and caller is Dugann Murphy. All dances are taught, beginners are welcome, and it is not necessary to come with a partner. Cost is $10, $8 for students.
For information, go to www.contradancelinks.com/rehoboth.html
or the dance’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/groups/43751946212.
Legion post breakfast in Rehoboth
REHOBOTH -- American Legion Post 302 at 84 Bay State Road (Route 118) is holding an all-you-can-eat breakfast from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 12.
Scrambled eggs, pancakes, bacon, sausage, home fries, fruit cup, juice and coffee. Cost $8 person.
Mothers support group
NORTH ATTLEBORO - Melissa Brastow’s support group for mothers grieving the loss of a child, Myles Above in Heaven, will continue from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11 at Richards Memorial Library at 118 North Washington St. For more information: Myles Above in Heaven on Facebook or mylesaboveheaven@gmail.com
