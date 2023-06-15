NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Disabled American Veterans is hosting an information seminar from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, June 22, at VFW Post 443, 50 Jefferson St.
Veterans should bring identification, their Social Security number and any other pertinent documentation regarding their military service. DAV membership is not required to use the free services.
The seminar is staffed by DAV national service officers.
DAV is a nonprofit charity that provides lifetime support to veterans of all generations and their families. To learn more go to dav.org.