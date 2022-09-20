NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Veterans who want to review claims for assistance or open new ones can attend an information seminar Wednesday.
The session, offered by the Westcott Houghton Disabled American Veterans Chapter 56, will be held at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall, 50 Jefferson St., from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with claim assistance beginning at 10 a.m.
A DAV national service officer will be available. Veterans should bring their DD-214 discharge notices and any substantial information they may have so the officer can review their claims.
The chapter meets regularly from September to June on the second Tuesday of the month at 7:30 p.m. at the local VFW hall. The next meeting will be Oct. 11.