ATTLEBORO -- Radio talk show host Dave Kane will give a Power Point presentation on his book "41 Signs of Hope" at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 13, at the Attleboro Public Library.
The presentation is about signs Kane says he has received from his late son Nicholas O'Neill, who died in the infamous Station nightclub fire in Rhode Island 17 years ago this month.
Kane said that after receiving signs, including a vocal message from his son, he became convinced he had not lost his son.
"Instead he has been given the priceless gift of a loving eternal connection with the boy," he wrote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.