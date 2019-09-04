NORTH ATTLEBORO — State Rep. Betty Poirier says she will have to postpone the annual Day of Caring food drive because of the threat of rain.
Poirier, R-North Attleboro, said the event was supposed to be Saturday but has now been moved to Sept. 21, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m..
The event involves town residents coming to Community School and dropping off non-perishable food and personal care products into a front loader.
Poirier said she challenges people to see how many times the front loader can be filled.
The donations are then given to Lenore’s Pantry, a food bank that serves the needy.
Poirier said the food drive is done in conjunction with junior football.
