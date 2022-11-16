The deadine is Friday for those in need to sign up for two area Thanksgiving dinners.
The Friends of the Elderly's annual Family Thanksgiving Dinner, in its 36th year, is open to residents in Attleboro, North Attleboro, Mansfield, Foxboro, Norton, and Plainville as well as Easton and Sharon.
The dinner is held Thanksgiving, next Thursday, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the Congregational Church, 17 West St., Mansfield, across from the South Common.
Dine-in reservations are helpful but not required. To place your reservation, call Randy Pickus at 508-851-9414 or email randyepickus@gmail.com no later than Friday.
Donations for the event can be sent to Friends of the Elderly, c/o Randy Pickus, 2 Fairfield Park, Mansfield, MA 02048.
For the Foxboro Food Pantry at Bethany Congregational Church, 3 Rockhill St., the deadline to request food for Thanksgiving is also Friday.
The pantry is open 10 a.m. to noon Thursday and can be reached at 508-543-5235 or foxborofood@gmail.com.
Recipients pick up their own food Sunday.
"We don't provide dinners -- we give each household a turkey, pie and additional items which allow for them to cook for their own households," Lisa Downs of the pantry said.
The pantry has been providing this service for over 30 years.