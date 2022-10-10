FRANKLIN — Dean College is hosting a series of events this week and weekend, with the highlight an installation ceremony for its first chancellor and new president.
Edward M. Augustus Jr. is the inaugural chancellor, and Kenneth Elmore is the 14th president of the college.
The installation ceremony is scheduled for 3 p.m. Friday in Pieri Gymnasium on the campus at 99 Main St. A community celebration dinner will follow at 5 p.m. in the Rooney Student Center.
A livestream of the ceremony will be available for those unable to attend in person.
Dean College will be holding a series of events beginning Thursday leading up to the ceremony, including the annual Dean College Homecoming for Alumni and Families Weekend.
To learn more about the events, visit www.dean.edu/installationcelebration.