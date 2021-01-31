REHOBOTH — The local school district is being honored for promoting student and staff health.
Dighton-Rehoboth Regional, which encompasses D-R High School as well as elementary schools in both towns, won the Health Benefits Trust Wellness Department’s 2020 Excellence in Wellness Award for a Regional School District from the Massachusetts Interlocal Insurance Association, which serves over 400 public entities.
The award recognized D-R for “overall excellence and ownership of a growing wellness program that capitalizes on the integration of their own services and resources as well MIIA’s services and resources.”
Elise DuBois, assistant principal at Palmer River Elementary School and lead coordinator of the program said, “Dighton Rehoboth was one of only two wellness recipients to be acknowledged at the 2020 Virtual MIIA Annual Meeting and Trade Show on Jan. 22.”
According to Superintendent Anthony Azar, “This award reflects Dighton-Rehoboth’s commitment to a spirit of wellness and success in growing a terrific employee wellness program.”
Dubois cited the district’s fitness programs (currently on hold due to the coronoavirus pandemic), an online yoga platform, a health literacy effort and Zoom wellness workshops.
Palmer River Elementary focused on a “Year of Wellness,” teaching health and mindfulness strategies to the staff in preparation for their later work with students.
The staff at Beckwith Middle School has its own version of the “Biggest Loser” which has become an annual Spring tradition aimed at shedding winter weight gain.
School nurses promote food-free incentives and celebrations and allergy-safe routines, Azar said.
The district recently received an MIIA grant to create an outdoor walking trail on the Rehoboth campus.
“The Dighton-Rehoboth Regional School District is committed to keeping wellness a number one priority,” Azar said.
