EASTON — The Fall River Diocese will offer its annual Women and Men’s Conference for Lent Saturday, March 7, with a program featuring speakers, prayer, music, adoration, Mass, and more. It will take place in the Ames Sports Complex on the grounds of Stonehill College in Easton.
Speakers will be Auxiliary Bishop Robert C. Evans of the Diocese of Providence, Auxiliary Bishop Emeritus John W. Flesey of the Archdiocese of Newark, and Kendra Von Esh, an international speaker, author and retreat leader.
Bishop Edgar M. da Cunha will be celebrant and homilist of a Mass at 4 p.m. to conclude the day.
“During Lent, we are called to look for ways to grow in faith, to reflect on and to deepen our relationship with God,” Bishop da Cunha said. “Our Women and Men’s Conference provides an opportunity to do that. It’s a day of renewal, of prayer, of music, and of friendship; it’s a day to enrich ourselves spiritually and prepare ourselves for the celebration of Holy Week and Easter.”
Doors will open at 9 a.m. for the conference, with the program getting under way at 10 a.m.
The schedule includes a midday break with lunch, and time to visit many vendors that will be on hand.
Deadline to register is Monday. Visit www.fallriverdiocese.org or pick up a flyer at any parish in the diocese.
