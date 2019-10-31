ATTLEBORO — The leaves are falling fast now and Conservation Agent Nick Wyllie wants to make sure they are disposed of properly.
The thing not to do is dump them in wetlands, rivers or stormwater basins, he said in a press release this week.
“Dumping large amounts of leaves into wetlands causes nutrient pollution. Excess nutrients...negatively affect native species and water quality,” Wyllie said. “Excess nutrients... promote the growth of algae.... Algae growth can lower oxygen levels in the water and further impair water quality.”
He said residents have several options for leaf disposal.
A small amount of leaves can be shredded with a lawnmower and left on the lawn as a natural fertilizer, he said.
Residents can also create a compost pile, which can be used to fertilize gardens.
Compost piles should not be near waterways or wetlands.
Compost bins can be purchased from the city’s health department.
Residents may bring large amounts of leaves to the city’s compost center at 29 Pond St. North.
The center is open Monday through Friday from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Certain fees may apply and residents are encouraged to consult with the health department, Wyllie said.
In addition, leaves may be placed curbside if they are in paper leaf disposal bags available at local retailers.
Upcoming dates for curbside leaf disposal are Nov. 4 through Nov. 8 and Dec. 2 through Dec. 6.
