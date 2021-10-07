COMCAST CHANNEL 15
Saturday, October 09
2 A.M. — Attleboro Update
2:30 A.M. — I Speak for Animals
3 A.M. — Inside Scoop
3:30 A.M. — Nature Boy Gary Gold’s Corner
6 A.M. — Just In Time
7 A.M. — Attleboro Update
10 A.M. — Inside Scoop
11 A.M. — Living in the 21st Century
11:30 A.M. — Nature Boy Gary Gold’s Corner
12 P.M. — Watercolor Studio 42
1 P.M. — Attleboro Update
1:30 P.M. — Polka Time
5 P.M. — Attleboro Update
5:30 P.M. — Accordion Cool
6 P.M. — Just In Time
8 P.M. — DoubleACS Daily News
8:05 P.M. — Chaminade Music Concert
9:05 P.M. — Triumph of Nancy Reagan
10:30 P.M. — Justice Rising: Robert Kennedy’s America
Sunday, October 10
12 A.M. — Attleboro Big Read Kickoff
12:45 A.M. — Preserving and Using Our Natural Past
2 A.M. — Attleboro Update
2:30 A.M. — I Speak for Animals
3 A.M. — Inside Scoop
3:30 A.M. — Nature Boy Gary Gold’s Corner
4 A.M. — Living in the 21st Century
4:30 A.M. — Spreading The Living Word of Jesus Christ
5 A.M. — Life Worth Living
6 A.M. — Just In Time
6:30 A.M. — I Speak for Animals
7 A.M. — Attleboro Update
7:30 A.M. — Accordion Cool
8 A.M. — Life Worth Living
9 A.M. — Living in the 21st Century
9:30 A.M. — Spreading The Living Word of Jesus Christ
11 A.M. — Eckankar Ministries
11:30 A.M. — Exercice Matinal Missionary Group
12 P.M. — Watercolor Studio 42
1 P.M. — Attleboro Update
1:30 P.M. — Polka Time
5 P.M. — Attleboro Update
5:30 P.M. — Accordion Cool
6 P.M. — Just In Time
7:30 P.M. — Living in the 21st Century
8 P.M. — DoubleACS Daily News
8:05 P.M. — Justice Rising: Robert Kennedy’s America
9:45 P.M. — America United: Finding Common Ground
11:30 P.M. — Chamber Update: The Job Guy
Monday, October 11
12 A.M. — Stories From The Black Doll Museum
12:30 A.M. — PFAs The Forever Chemicals
12:45 A.M. — Preserving and Using Our Natural Past
2 A.M. — DoubleACS Daily News
2:05 A.M. — Attleboro Update
3 A.M. — DoubleACS Daily News
3:05 A.M. — Chaminade Music Concert
4:05 A.M. — Triumph of Nancy Reagan
5:30 A.M. — Justice Rising: Robert Kennedy’s America
7 A.M. — Attleboro Update
7:30 A.M. — Accordion Cool
8 A.M. — America United: Finding Common Ground
9:45 A.M. — Chamber Update: The Job Guy
10:30 A.M. — Attleboro 9-11 Remembrance
11 A.M. — Polka Time
1 P.M. — Democracy Now
2 P.M. — DoubleACS Daily News
2:05 P.M. — Bookstore Romance Day
3 P.M. — Preserving and Using Our Natural Past
4:15 P.M. — Attleboro Big Read Kickoff
5 P.M. — DoubleACS Daily News
5:05 P.M. — POW-MIA 9-11 Remembrance
6:30 P.M. — Chamber Update: The Job Guy
7 P.M. — DoubleACS Daily News
7:30 P.M. — Accordion Cool
8 P.M. — DoubleACS Daily News
8:05 P.M. — Chaminade Music Concert
9:05 P.M. — Triumph of Nancy Reagan
10:30 P.M. — Justice Rising: Robert Kennedy’s America
Tuesday, October 12
12 A.M. — Watercolor Studio 42
1 A.M. — Chaminade Music Concert
2 A.M. — DoubleACS Daily News
2:05 A.M. — Attleboro Update
3 A.M. — DoubleACS Daily News
3:05 A.M. — America United: Finding Common Ground
4:45 A.M. — Chamber Update: The Job Guy
5:15 A.M. — Bookstore Romance Day
6:05 A.M. — Attleboro Big Read Kickoff
7 A.M. — Attleboro Update
7:30 A.M. — I Speak for Animals
8 A.M. — Preserving and Using Our Natural Past
9:15 A.M. — Attleboro 9-11 Remembrance
9:30 A.M. — POW-MIA 9-11 Remembrance
11 A.M. — Watercolor Studio 42
12 P.M. — Chaminade Music Concert
1 P.M. — Democracy Now
2 P.M. — DoubleACS Daily News
2:05 P.M. — Attleboro Big Read Kickoff
3 P.M. — Chaminade Music Concert
4 P.M. — Live Boys Soccer: Canton vs AHS
6 P.M. — Accordion Cool
6:30 P.M. — I Speak for Animals
7 P.M. — DoubleACS Daily News
7:30 P.M. — Living in the 21st Century
8 P.M. — DoubleACS Daily News
8:05 P.M. — America United: Finding Common Ground
9:45 P.M. — Chamber Update: The Job Guy
10:15 P.M. — Bookstore Romance Day
11:05 P.M. — Attleboro Big Read Kickoff
Wednesday, October 13
12 A.M. — Accordion Cool
12:30 A.M. — I Speak for Animals
2 A.M. — DoubleACS Daily News
2:05 A.M. — Attleboro Update
2:30 A.M. — Accordion Cool
3 A.M. — DoubleACS Daily News
3:05 A.M. — Football: Milford vs Attleboro
5 A.M. — Volleyball: AHS vs. Sharon
6:30 A.M. — Attleboro 9-11 Remembrance
7 A.M. — Attleboro Update
8 A.M. — Football: Milford vs Attleboro
10 A.M. — Chaminade Music Concert
11 A.M. — Polka Time
1 P.M. — Democracy Now
2 P.M. — DoubleACS Daily News
2:05 P.M. — Volleyball: AHS vs. Sharon
3:30 P.M. — Justice Rising: Robert Kennedy’s America
5 P.M. — DoubleACS Daily News
6 P.M. — Watercolor Studio 42
8 P.M. — DoubleACS Daily News
8:05 P.M. — Football: Milford vs Attleboro
10 P.M. — Volleyball: AHS vs. Sharon
11:30 P.M. — Chamber Update: The Job Guy
Thursday, October 14
12 A.M. — Watercolor Studio 42
2 A.M. — DoubleACS Daily News
2:05 A.M. — Attleboro Update
2:30 A.M. — I Speak for Animals
3 A.M. — DoubleACS Daily News
3:05 A.M. — Chaminade Music Concert
4:05 A.M. — Triumph of Nancy Reagan
5:30 A.M. — Justice Rising: Robert Kennedy’s America
7 A.M. — Attleboro Update
8 A.M. — America United: Finding Common Ground
9:45 A.M. — Chamber Update: The Job Guy
10:30 A.M. — Attleboro 9-11 Remembrance
11 A.M. — Watercolor Studio 42
12 P.M. — Accordion Cool
12:30 P.M. — I Speak for Animals
1 P.M. — Democracy Now
2 P.M. — DoubleACS Daily News
2:05 P.M. — Bookstore Romance Day
3 P.M. — Preserving and Using Our Natural Past
4:15 P.M. — Attleboro Big Read Kickoff
5 P.M. — DoubleACS Daily News
5:30 P.M. — Chaminade Music Concert
6:30 P.M. — I Speak for Animals
7 P.M. — Live Mayoral Debate
9:05 P.M. — Triumph of Nancy Reagan
10:30 P.M. — Justice Rising: Robert Kennedy’s America
Friday, October 15
12 A.M. — Accordion Cool
2 A.M. — DoubleACS Daily News
2:05 A.M. — Attleboro Update
3 A.M. — DoubleACS Daily News
3:05 A.M. — America United: Finding Common Ground
4:45 A.M. — Chamber Update: The Job Guy
5:15 A.M. — Bookstore Romance Day
6:05 A.M. — Attleboro Big Read Kickoff
7 A.M. — Attleboro Update
8 A.M. — Preserving and Using Our Natural Past
9:15 A.M. — Attleboro 9-11 Remembrance
9:30 A.M. — POW-MIA 9-11 Remembrance
11 A.M. — Polka Time
1 P.M. — Democracy Now
2 P.M. — DoubleACS Daily News
2:05 P.M. — Attleboro Big Read Kickoff
3 P.M. — Chaminade Music Concert
4 P.M. — Bookstore Romance Day
5 P.M. — DoubleACS Daily News
6 P.M. — Watercolor Studio 42
7 P.M. — Live Football: Mansfield vs Attleboro
10 P.M. — Mayoral Debate
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.