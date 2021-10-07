DoubleACS

COMCAST CHANNEL 15

Saturday, October 09

2 A.M. — Attleboro Update

2:30 A.M. — I Speak for Animals

3 A.M. — Inside Scoop

3:30 A.M. — Nature Boy Gary Gold’s Corner

6 A.M. — Just In Time

7 A.M. — Attleboro Update

10 A.M. — Inside Scoop

11 A.M. — Living in the 21st Century

11:30 A.M. — Nature Boy Gary Gold’s Corner

12 P.M. — Watercolor Studio 42

1 P.M. — Attleboro Update

1:30 P.M. — Polka Time

5 P.M. — Attleboro Update

5:30 P.M. — Accordion Cool

6 P.M. — Just In Time

8 P.M. — DoubleACS Daily News

8:05 P.M. — Chaminade Music Concert

9:05 P.M. — Triumph of Nancy Reagan

10:30 P.M. — Justice Rising: Robert Kennedy’s America

Sunday, October 10

12 A.M. — Attleboro Big Read Kickoff

12:45 A.M. — Preserving and Using Our Natural Past

2 A.M. — Attleboro Update

2:30 A.M. — I Speak for Animals

3 A.M. — Inside Scoop

3:30 A.M. — Nature Boy Gary Gold’s Corner

4 A.M. — Living in the 21st Century

4:30 A.M. — Spreading The Living Word of Jesus Christ

5 A.M. — Life Worth Living

6 A.M. — Just In Time

6:30 A.M. — I Speak for Animals

7 A.M. — Attleboro Update

7:30 A.M. — Accordion Cool

8 A.M. — Life Worth Living

9 A.M. — Living in the 21st Century

9:30 A.M. — Spreading The Living Word of Jesus Christ

11 A.M. — Eckankar Ministries

11:30 A.M. — Exercice Matinal Missionary Group

12 P.M. — Watercolor Studio 42

1 P.M. — Attleboro Update

1:30 P.M. — Polka Time

5 P.M. — Attleboro Update

5:30 P.M. — Accordion Cool

6 P.M. — Just In Time

7:30 P.M. — Living in the 21st Century

8 P.M. — DoubleACS Daily News

8:05 P.M. — Justice Rising: Robert Kennedy’s America

9:45 P.M. — America United: Finding Common Ground

11:30 P.M. — Chamber Update: The Job Guy

Monday, October 11

12 A.M. — Stories From The Black Doll Museum

12:30 A.M. — PFAs The Forever Chemicals

12:45 A.M. — Preserving and Using Our Natural Past

2 A.M. — DoubleACS Daily News

2:05 A.M. — Attleboro Update

3 A.M. — DoubleACS Daily News

3:05 A.M. — Chaminade Music Concert

4:05 A.M. — Triumph of Nancy Reagan

5:30 A.M. — Justice Rising: Robert Kennedy’s America

7 A.M. — Attleboro Update

7:30 A.M. — Accordion Cool

8 A.M. — America United: Finding Common Ground

9:45 A.M. — Chamber Update: The Job Guy

10:30 A.M. — Attleboro 9-11 Remembrance

11 A.M. — Polka Time

1 P.M. — Democracy Now

2 P.M. — DoubleACS Daily News

2:05 P.M. — Bookstore Romance Day

3 P.M. — Preserving and Using Our Natural Past

4:15 P.M. — Attleboro Big Read Kickoff

5 P.M. — DoubleACS Daily News

5:05 P.M. — POW-MIA 9-11 Remembrance

6:30 P.M. — Chamber Update: The Job Guy

7 P.M. — DoubleACS Daily News

7:30 P.M. — Accordion Cool

8 P.M. — DoubleACS Daily News

8:05 P.M. — Chaminade Music Concert

9:05 P.M. — Triumph of Nancy Reagan

10:30 P.M. — Justice Rising: Robert Kennedy’s America

Tuesday, October 12

12 A.M. — Watercolor Studio 42

1 A.M. — Chaminade Music Concert

2 A.M. — DoubleACS Daily News

2:05 A.M. — Attleboro Update

3 A.M. — DoubleACS Daily News

3:05 A.M. — America United: Finding Common Ground

4:45 A.M. — Chamber Update: The Job Guy

5:15 A.M. — Bookstore Romance Day

6:05 A.M. — Attleboro Big Read Kickoff

7 A.M. — Attleboro Update

7:30 A.M. — I Speak for Animals

8 A.M. — Preserving and Using Our Natural Past

9:15 A.M. — Attleboro 9-11 Remembrance

9:30 A.M. — POW-MIA 9-11 Remembrance

11 A.M. — Watercolor Studio 42

12 P.M. — Chaminade Music Concert

1 P.M. — Democracy Now

2 P.M. — DoubleACS Daily News

2:05 P.M. — Attleboro Big Read Kickoff

3 P.M. — Chaminade Music Concert

4 P.M. — Live Boys Soccer: Canton vs AHS

6 P.M. — Accordion Cool

6:30 P.M. — I Speak for Animals

7 P.M. — DoubleACS Daily News

7:30 P.M. — Living in the 21st Century

8 P.M. — DoubleACS Daily News

8:05 P.M. — America United: Finding Common Ground

9:45 P.M. — Chamber Update: The Job Guy

10:15 P.M. — Bookstore Romance Day

11:05 P.M. — Attleboro Big Read Kickoff

Wednesday, October 13

12 A.M. — Accordion Cool

12:30 A.M. — I Speak for Animals

2 A.M. — DoubleACS Daily News

2:05 A.M. — Attleboro Update

2:30 A.M. — Accordion Cool

3 A.M. — DoubleACS Daily News

3:05 A.M. — Football: Milford vs Attleboro

5 A.M. — Volleyball: AHS vs. Sharon

6:30 A.M. — Attleboro 9-11 Remembrance

7 A.M. — Attleboro Update

8 A.M. — Football: Milford vs Attleboro

10 A.M. — Chaminade Music Concert

11 A.M. — Polka Time

1 P.M. — Democracy Now

2 P.M. — DoubleACS Daily News

2:05 P.M. — Volleyball: AHS vs. Sharon

3:30 P.M. — Justice Rising: Robert Kennedy’s America

5 P.M. — DoubleACS Daily News

6 P.M. — Watercolor Studio 42

8 P.M. — DoubleACS Daily News

8:05 P.M. — Football: Milford vs Attleboro

10 P.M. — Volleyball: AHS vs. Sharon

11:30 P.M. — Chamber Update: The Job Guy

Thursday, October 14

12 A.M. — Watercolor Studio 42

2 A.M. — DoubleACS Daily News

2:05 A.M. — Attleboro Update

2:30 A.M. — I Speak for Animals

3 A.M. — DoubleACS Daily News

3:05 A.M. — Chaminade Music Concert

4:05 A.M. — Triumph of Nancy Reagan

5:30 A.M. — Justice Rising: Robert Kennedy’s America

7 A.M. — Attleboro Update

8 A.M. — America United: Finding Common Ground

9:45 A.M. — Chamber Update: The Job Guy

10:30 A.M. — Attleboro 9-11 Remembrance

11 A.M. — Watercolor Studio 42

12 P.M. — Accordion Cool

12:30 P.M. — I Speak for Animals

1 P.M. — Democracy Now

2 P.M. — DoubleACS Daily News

2:05 P.M. — Bookstore Romance Day

3 P.M. — Preserving and Using Our Natural Past

4:15 P.M. — Attleboro Big Read Kickoff

5 P.M. — DoubleACS Daily News

5:30 P.M. — Chaminade Music Concert

6:30 P.M. — I Speak for Animals

7 P.M. — Live Mayoral Debate

9:05 P.M. — Triumph of Nancy Reagan

10:30 P.M. — Justice Rising: Robert Kennedy’s America

Friday, October 15

12 A.M. — Accordion Cool

2 A.M. — DoubleACS Daily News

2:05 A.M. — Attleboro Update

3 A.M. — DoubleACS Daily News

3:05 A.M. — America United: Finding Common Ground

4:45 A.M. — Chamber Update: The Job Guy

5:15 A.M. — Bookstore Romance Day

6:05 A.M. — Attleboro Big Read Kickoff

7 A.M. — Attleboro Update

8 A.M. — Preserving and Using Our Natural Past

9:15 A.M. — Attleboro 9-11 Remembrance

9:30 A.M. — POW-MIA 9-11 Remembrance

11 A.M. — Polka Time

1 P.M. — Democracy Now

2 P.M. — DoubleACS Daily News

2:05 P.M. — Attleboro Big Read Kickoff

3 P.M. — Chaminade Music Concert

4 P.M. — Bookstore Romance Day

5 P.M. — DoubleACS Daily News

6 P.M. — Watercolor Studio 42

7 P.M. — Live Football: Mansfield vs Attleboro

10 P.M. — Mayoral Debate

