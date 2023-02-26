MANSFIELD — A public session on proposed changes to the downtown train station area is set to be held Tuesday.
The workshop is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. in the community room of the Public Safety Building at 500 East St.
The proposed changes are to the Mansfield Station Revitalization Overlay District, often referred to as the Transit-Oriented Development Zoning District,
Under development by the planning board since 2021, the proposed changes grew out of the 2020 Master Plan’s recommendation to encourage and pursue desirable development in downtown and near the train station.
Potential zoning updates would amend the boundaries of the current TOD District and address development standards for height and density, bringing the bylaw further in line with the state’s MBTA community guidelines, economic development director Christopher McDermott said.
VHB, an engineering and design firm based in Watertown, has been contracted to design a new roadway extending from Chauncy Street in the south, crossing the freight lines north of the commuter rail station, before connecting with a new roundabout at the intersection of North Main and County streets.
The proposed thruway will provide safe vehicular, bike and pedestrian access to potential development and the train station, drawing traffic away from the adjacent neighborhoods, McDermott said.
The roadway will also open up access to town-owned land to the north for passive recreation purposes, he said.
The zoning changes, which are also aimed at maintaining the neighborhood’s historic character, are expected to go before the June annual town meeting.
The work session will include opening comments from town staff, followed by a presentation from BETA Group Inc., which has been contracted by the town to assist in drafting the proposals, and Jenn Goldson of JM Goldson who led the development of the master plan.
For more information, call McDermott at 508-851-6410 or email cmcdermott@mansfieldma.com.