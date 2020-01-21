The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office is inviting parents to a program explaining the signs a teen could be using drugs or alcohol.
The program will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the auditorium at Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School, 2700 Regional Road, North Dighton.
The “Hidden in Plain Sight” exhibit will include a mock teenager’s bedroom that parents and guardians will be able to tour under the guidance of Dighton police officers.
The exhibit will have several items that could be used as drug paraphernalia, as well as demonstrate common hiding places for drugs, drug paraphernalia and alcohol. It will also feature more discreet items found in a teen’s room that may serve as a warning sign of a teen’s struggle with addiction.
“This exhibit offers parents in our community the opportunity to gain some insight into where teens may be hiding drugs and alcohol in their rooms,” Dighton Police Chief Robert MacDonald said. “We hope that the information parents gain from this exhibit will equip them with the knowledge needed to recognize potential warning signs of addiction.”
