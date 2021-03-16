Unemployment figures for the area remained stagnant in January, even as the state’s overall jobless picture improved slightly, figures released by the state on Tuesday show.
In most of the 10 communities covered by The Sun Chronicle, jobless rates remained stuck at or near December’s levels, according to the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development.
In Attleboro, for example, the state reported an unemployment rate of 7 percent, down marginally from December’s rate of 7.1 percent, but still the area’s highest. The pre-pandemic January 2020 rate was 3.7 percent.
Foxboro, Mansfield and North Attleboro all had jobless rates within a decimal point or two of December’s numbers. Rehoboth saw among the worst percentage swings, going from a rate of 5.2 percent in December, to 6.3 in January. Norfolk maintained the lowest rate in the area, 5.9 percent, up from 5.7 in December.
December’s numbers had, in fact, reversed a more optimistic trend.
After months of steady decline, jobless numbers in the area had taken a disquieting turn in December with most of the communities in the area seeing a slight uptick from the month before.
The numbers for the last month of last year appeared to be an effect of a state-imposed stay-at-home order and capacity restrictions on businesses in the face of a surge of coronavirus cases in several communities. The state lifted many of those restrictions only in late January.
Still, the most recent jobless figures don’t reflect the current employment situation in Massachusetts. The state usually releases numbers for the prior month a few weeks after the start of the next. January is the only month when those numbers don’t come out on that schedule. Town-by-town figures for February will be released March 30.
The area’s rates still outperformed the state as a whole, even though unemployment officially dropped below 8 percent for January in Massachusetts.
January’s rate was 7.8 percent, down from a pandemic high of 16 percent in April, the state reported Friday. That meant the state added some 35,000 jobs during the month.
The U.S. Labor Department, using more current figures, is putting the nationwide jobless rate for March at 6.2 percent.
