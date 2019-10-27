ATTLEBORO -- The Empty Bowls Attleboro Area fundraiser will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, at the Attleboro YMCA, 63 North Main St.
Proceeds will directly benefit the Attleboro Area Interfaith Collaborative Food N’ Friends and the Attleboro YMCA.
Empty Bowls is an international project started by artists making handmade bowls, soliciting food and other support and hosting a community meal. Guests who pay to share the meal get to choose a bowl to keep as a reminder of the many empty bowls in the neighborhood and the world.
Empty Bowls Attleboro Area is founded by Sarah Mott, Sally Cobb, Martha Machnik, Darlene Blazejewski and David Laferriere along with the help of local artists, community businesses and friends
Tickets are $25 and include a handcrafted bowl and dinner. A selection of soups will be provided by Morin’s Hometown Bar & Grill and Russell Morin Catering & Events.
To support or to purchase tickets for the event, go to www.emptybowlsattleboro.com.
