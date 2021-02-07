The utility company Eversource is warning consumers about a scam in which a caller threatens to disconnect a customer’s electric or gas service due to an unpaid bill.
The scammers, according to the utility company, demand immediate payment in order to steal the customers’ money.
Norfolk is the only town in the Sun Chronicle readership area that has electricity and gas supplied by Eversource. Police said Friday they have so far received no reports of residents being targeted by the scammers.
Some customers have reported receiving a call from someone claiming to be from Eversource and using a real employee’s name offering a discount on their electric bill.
Others have reported receiving an email that contains the Eversource logo. These are new deceptive tactics scammers are using to steal someone’s money and sensitive personal information.
“Scammers are constantly changing their tactics to take advantage of unsuspecting customers, and that’s why we’re always working to raise awareness,” Eversource spokesperson Penni Conner, a senior vice president, said.
“If you receive an email, phone call or visit at your front door and it doesn’t feel right, don’t panic and don’t pay. We will never threaten to disconnect your service or demand instant payment,” Conner said.
Scammers are opportunists and often target the most vulnerable, including senior citizens. They also create panic for business owners and even major manufacturers, threatening to disrupt their most critical hours of operation.
Eversource never demands instant payment over the phone, requires the use of pre-paid debit cards or request customers meet at a payment center to make the payment.
Never provide personal financial or account information to any unsolicited person on the phone, at the door or online even if they seem legitimate, the utility recommends.
Anyone who believes they are a target of improper solicitation is urged to contact police. Customers are also encouraged to contact the energy company at 800-592-2000.
For more information visit Eversource.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.