EASTON -- The man who told President George W. Bush about the Sept. 11 terror attacks spoke to students Southeastern Regional Vocational Technical High School last week.
Andrew Card, the White House chief of staff when the attacks occurred, talked with Advanced Placement government students about the events and how to handle crises when on-the-spot decisions need to be made.
He also spoke with students about the leadership skills they can develop as vocational students to prepare them for the future security of the country.
Card whispered in Bush’s ear while the president was sitting in a classroom in Florida, telling him that terrorists had attacked the United States.
Card went on to lead a government-wide reorganization to best allocate resources to deal with the aftermath of 9/11 and the new terrorist environment.
He served as chief of staff from January 2001 to April 2006, the second-longest serving White House chief of staff.
As chief of staff, he coordinated the priorities of the administration’s agenda, the development of policies and appointments of Cabinet secretaries and senior officials throughout the government.
Card later served as Secretary of Transportation and a number of other government posts under Bush and President Ronald Regan.
Before joining the Reagan administration, the Holbrook native was a state representative from 1975-1983.
Superintendent Luis Lopes said it was an honor to host Card and give students the opportunity to hear from someone with such an immense amount of experience in different roles, levels of government and presidential administrations.
“He brought a unique firsthand perspective on many topics which allowed our students to make connections between the real world and what they're learning in class, which is an incredibly valuable part of their education,” Lopes said in a statement.
Card was introduced by plumbing student Trista Sicard of Mansfield. High school administrators, school committee members and other special guests attended the event.
He also participated in a student-led tour of the precision machining, cyber security and automotive departments.
The school has students from eight communities including Norton, Mansfield and Foxboro.
