The Sun Chronicle plans to publish its annual listing of fall fairs put on by area churches and other nonprofits later this month. The listing is largely provided by the Attleboro Area Interfaith Collaborative, so if you are not on their list and want to be on ours, please email your information by Sept. 11 to kross@thesunchronicle.com. Include the name of your organization, the time, date and place of your fair, a brief description of what will be offered, and, if you wish, a contact number or email.