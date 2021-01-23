FALL RIVER — Marian Desrosiers has begun the newly created part-time position of director of Catholic Mission and Identity, the Fall River Diocese announced this week.
As director, Desrosiers will provide guidance and support to the Church’s teaching mission in the 20 Diocese of Fall River Catholic schools while coordinating programs with various diocesan ministries and apostolates, the diocese said.
She will work with school leaders to support student and adult faith formation efforts.
“We stand at a juncture full of great challenge and opportunity in which the emphasis of our Catholic mission can be a force for tremendous good in the world,” said Daniel S. Roy, Superintendent of Catholic Schools. “Marian will be working with schools to ensure that we are maximizing coordinated efforts to assist in attaining a vision of excellence which calls young people to embrace the role of faith in their lives. We are so excited to welcome Marian to the Catholic School team.”
Desrosiers brings experience from her work at the Pro-Life Apostolate and at Bishop Connolly High School in Fall River to the Catholic Schools office.
“Being involved in ministry for the last 28 years in the Fall River Diocese, I have witnessed the dedication and commitment of so many bringing the message of faith, hope and the love of Jesus to our young people,” Desrosiers said.
“During these difficult and challenging times, each of us has been called to strengthen and deepen our faith in Jesus Christ. The foundation of Catholic education is Christ.”
Desrosiers lives with her husband of 46 years in Sagamore Beach and is an active member of Corpus Christi Parish in Sandwich. The couple are the parents of four children and seven grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.