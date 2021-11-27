FALL RIVER — The Diocese of Fall River Catholic Schools Office has created a new position to help support school nurses in the district’s 19 Catholic schools, including in Attleboro.
Anna Manny has been named the Diocesan school nurse manager. She will continue in her role as the school nurse at St. James St. John School in New Bedford — a position she has held for 14 years.
While all Catholic schools have had nurse coverage prior to COVID-19, the continued challenges posed by the pandemic raises the need for a highly qualified and experienced school nurse to oversee the 25 nurses who work at the individual schools, the Catholic Schools Office said.
“Navigating the ever changing requirements of Covid has been challenging for school nurses,” said Daniel S. Roy, superintendent of schools for the Diocese. “Anna’s front line expertise and understanding of school nursing will be a great benefit.”
Manny, who is fluent in Portuguese, has worked for the Diocese for 18 years.
“I am so eager to work collaboratively with all Catholic school leaders, diocesan school nurses, and school district liaisons to provide consultation through the complexities of COVID-19 and other health policies and procedures,” Manny said. “I am blessed to be able to expand my role to include mentoring the nurses from all of the other Catholic schools.”
